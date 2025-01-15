Global Delegation Embarks on Spiritual Journey at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam

A 21-member delegation from ten countries arrived at Arail Tent City in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening. They are slated to take a holy dip at the revered Triveni Sangam, where the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati converge, on Thursday, as per an official release by the Uttar Pradesh government.

This delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, aims to partake in the holy rituals scheduled for January 16. The group hails from diverse nations including Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the UAE, underscoring global interest in this spiritually significant event representing India's rich cultural tapestry.

Throughout their stay, the delegates will engage in a heritage walk to delve into Prayagraj's historic and cultural richness. They will also experience an aerial tour of the Mahakumbh area aboard a helicopter. To ensure their comfort, comprehensive eating and lodging arrangements have been made at the tent city. The Yogi government's leadership in organizing the Mahakumbh has attracted international focus this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)