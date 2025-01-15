Left Menu

US Lifts Restrictions on Indian Nuclear Entities to Boost Civil Energy Ties

The US has removed restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities, a move aimed at enhancing civil nuclear cooperation between the two nations. This decision is part of a larger strategy to strengthen critical minerals and clean energy networks, supporting the long-standing US-India civil nuclear agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the United States has lifted restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities, a key step in advancing civil nuclear energy collaboration with India. Over a week after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's announcement, Washington finalized plans to remove these barriers, facilitating a longstanding partnership.

The entities removed from restrictions include the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre, and Indian Rare Earths, as confirmed by the US Bureau of Industry and Security. This action aligns with the broader US-India strategic ambitions and comes just days before Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President, marking a step forward in implementing the 16-year-old India-US civil nuclear pact.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration, Matthew Borman, stated that removing these entities from the Entity List enables more cooperative efforts between India and the US. This includes securing resilient critical minerals and advancing clean energy supply chains, supporting joint research and development. Both countries are set to benefit from this enhanced cooperation, underscoring their commitment to peaceful nuclear energy advancement.

