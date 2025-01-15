US Lifts Restrictions on Indian Nuclear Entities to Boost Civil Energy Ties

In a landmark decision, the United States has lifted restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities, a key step in advancing civil nuclear energy collaboration with India. Over a week after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's announcement, Washington finalized plans to remove these barriers, facilitating a longstanding partnership.

The entities removed from restrictions include the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre, and Indian Rare Earths, as confirmed by the US Bureau of Industry and Security. This action aligns with the broader US-India strategic ambitions and comes just days before Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President, marking a step forward in implementing the 16-year-old India-US civil nuclear pact.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration, Matthew Borman, stated that removing these entities from the Entity List enables more cooperative efforts between India and the US. This includes securing resilient critical minerals and advancing clean energy supply chains, supporting joint research and development. Both countries are set to benefit from this enhanced cooperation, underscoring their commitment to peaceful nuclear energy advancement.

