Left Menu

Delhi Youth Buzz: Over 500 Join BJP's Yuva Morcha Revolution

In a strategic rally for the BJP, over 500 young leaders join the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha under the 'Youth Connect with Delhi Dehat' initiative, signaling a shift towards the BJP ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections. The leaders vow to transform the capital and support Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:16 IST
Delhi Youth Buzz: Over 500 Join BJP's Yuva Morcha Revolution
Bharatiya Janata Yuva M National President Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly Elections, more than 500 young leaders have rallied under the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) banner, joining as part of the 'Youth Connect with Delhi Dehat' initiative.

The event, highlighted by the presence of BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya and MPs Harsh Malhotra, Kamaljit Sehrawat, and Bansuri Swaraj, witnessed a passionate call to action for the nation's youth to engage in politics as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Surya proudly announced the influx of driven youth from diverse backgrounds, including student leaders and NGO heads, pledging allegiance to the BJP.

Highlighting the youth's dissatisfaction with current governance, Surya expressed confidence in a historic BJP victory in Delhi, fueled by the vibrant support of young leaders. He emphasized the transformative potential of the BJP's 'Double Engine Sarkar'—promising growth in infrastructure and opportunities. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February, mark a critical juncture amidst these political shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025