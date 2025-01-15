Delhi Youth Buzz: Over 500 Join BJP's Yuva Morcha Revolution

In a major boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly Elections, more than 500 young leaders have rallied under the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) banner, joining as part of the 'Youth Connect with Delhi Dehat' initiative.

The event, highlighted by the presence of BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya and MPs Harsh Malhotra, Kamaljit Sehrawat, and Bansuri Swaraj, witnessed a passionate call to action for the nation's youth to engage in politics as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Surya proudly announced the influx of driven youth from diverse backgrounds, including student leaders and NGO heads, pledging allegiance to the BJP.

Highlighting the youth's dissatisfaction with current governance, Surya expressed confidence in a historic BJP victory in Delhi, fueled by the vibrant support of young leaders. He emphasized the transformative potential of the BJP's 'Double Engine Sarkar'—promising growth in infrastructure and opportunities. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February, mark a critical juncture amidst these political shifts.

