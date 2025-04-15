Left Menu

Singapore's Political Shift: Lawrence Wong Eyes Greater Dominance in Upcoming Elections

Singapore's parliament was dissolved, paving the way for elections where the ruling People's Action Party under PM Lawrence Wong seeks to strengthen its rule. The PAP aims to mitigate past setbacks, addressing young voters' concerns and introducing new candidates amidst economic challenges and criticisms of governmental control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:02 IST
Singapore's Political Shift: Lawrence Wong Eyes Greater Dominance in Upcoming Elections
Parliament
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, setting the stage for general elections that will see the long-dominant People's Action Party (PAP) aiming to reinforce its rule under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The Elections Department plans to announce the poll date later in the afternoon.

Despite the anticipated victory for the PAP, Wong is determined to secure a stronger mandate following setbacks in the 2020 elections due to growing public discontent. Since taking office in May last year, Wong has prioritized outreach to younger, disillusioned voters who crave more involvement in shaping the future.

As he prepares for his first election as the party leader, Wong introduces over 30 fresh candidates and promotes a 'Forward Singapore' plan to foster a more inclusive national agenda, amid economic uncertainties and criticisms such as high living costs and limited free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025