Singapore's Political Shift: Lawrence Wong Eyes Greater Dominance in Upcoming Elections

Singapore's parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, setting the stage for general elections that will see the long-dominant People's Action Party (PAP) aiming to reinforce its rule under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The Elections Department plans to announce the poll date later in the afternoon.

Despite the anticipated victory for the PAP, Wong is determined to secure a stronger mandate following setbacks in the 2020 elections due to growing public discontent. Since taking office in May last year, Wong has prioritized outreach to younger, disillusioned voters who crave more involvement in shaping the future.

As he prepares for his first election as the party leader, Wong introduces over 30 fresh candidates and promotes a 'Forward Singapore' plan to foster a more inclusive national agenda, amid economic uncertainties and criticisms such as high living costs and limited free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)