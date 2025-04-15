Singapore's Political Shift: Lawrence Wong Eyes Greater Dominance in Upcoming Elections
Singapore's parliament was dissolved, paving the way for elections where the ruling People's Action Party under PM Lawrence Wong seeks to strengthen its rule. The PAP aims to mitigate past setbacks, addressing young voters' concerns and introducing new candidates amidst economic challenges and criticisms of governmental control.
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore's parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, setting the stage for general elections that will see the long-dominant People's Action Party (PAP) aiming to reinforce its rule under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The Elections Department plans to announce the poll date later in the afternoon.
Despite the anticipated victory for the PAP, Wong is determined to secure a stronger mandate following setbacks in the 2020 elections due to growing public discontent. Since taking office in May last year, Wong has prioritized outreach to younger, disillusioned voters who crave more involvement in shaping the future.
As he prepares for his first election as the party leader, Wong introduces over 30 fresh candidates and promotes a 'Forward Singapore' plan to foster a more inclusive national agenda, amid economic uncertainties and criticisms such as high living costs and limited free speech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes in Global Business and Politics: Key Developments Unfold
Clash at Hyderabad: Land, Protests and Politics Unfold at University Campus
YSRCP's Rambabu Accuses Naidu of Manipulative Politics and Privatisation
Netanyahu's Intelligence Clash: A Tipping Point in Israeli Politics
Seismic Shift in French Politics: Marine Le Pen's Legal Battle