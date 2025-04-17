Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Poised for Ninth Term as BJD President Amid Political Shifts in Odisha

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik files for a ninth consecutive term as BJD President on his father's death anniversary. He stands as the sole nominee, predicted to win unopposed. Meanwhile, the BJP capitalizes on electoral gains, securing a majority in the state assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Updated: 17-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:01 IST
Odisha's political landscape witnesses a significant development as Naveen Patnaik, the former Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader, files his nomination for a ninth consecutive term as the party president. State Returning Officer and party MLA Pratap Keshari Deb confirmed that Patnaik remains unchallenged for the top position.

During a press briefing, Deb stated, "We are in the midst of our organisational elections. Naveen Patnaik filed his nomination earlier today within the designated time slot. With only one nomination, he will be declared the next party president." The formal announcement of Patnaik's unopposed election is anticipated soon after procedural formalities are completed.

In a poignant moment, Patnaik filed his nomination on the 28th anniversary of his father's passing. Meanwhile, the recent 2024 elections marked a dramatic shift as the BJP gained control of the Odisha assembly and significantly outperformed in the Lok Sabha polls, a development posing new challenges for the seasoned BJD veteran.

