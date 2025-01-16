Left Menu

Ceasefire Deal Welcomed by Egyptian President

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed support for the Gaza ceasefire deal and highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a recent development, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has welcomed the ceasefire agreement concerning Gaza. The announcement was made on Wednesday through a post on social media platform X.

President al-Sisi emphasized the critical importance of swiftly providing humanitarian assistance to the region, underlining Egypt's commitment to supporting peace efforts.

The ceasefire is seen as a significant step towards stabilizing the area and addressing the pressing humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

