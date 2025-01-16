Ceasefire Deal Welcomed by Egyptian President

In a recent development, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has welcomed the ceasefire agreement concerning Gaza. The announcement was made on Wednesday through a post on social media platform X.

President al-Sisi emphasized the critical importance of swiftly providing humanitarian assistance to the region, underlining Egypt's commitment to supporting peace efforts.

The ceasefire is seen as a significant step towards stabilizing the area and addressing the pressing humanitarian needs.

