Ceasefire Deal Welcomed by Egyptian President
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed support for the Gaza ceasefire deal and highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid delivery.
In a recent development, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has welcomed the ceasefire agreement concerning Gaza. The announcement was made on Wednesday through a post on social media platform X.
President al-Sisi emphasized the critical importance of swiftly providing humanitarian assistance to the region, underlining Egypt's commitment to supporting peace efforts.
The ceasefire is seen as a significant step towards stabilizing the area and addressing the pressing humanitarian needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
