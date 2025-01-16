Left Menu

Gas Tensions Flare in Moldova's Transdniestria Region

Transdniestria, a breakaway region of Moldova, anticipates resuming Russian gas supplies after intense power shortages. Moldovan prime minister accuses Russia of attempting to install a pro-Moscow government by limiting gas supply, amidst halted exports due to unpaid debts. Moscow blames pro-Western Moldova and Ukraine for the disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 02:31 IST
In the midst of crippling power shortages, Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region eagerly awaits the return of Russian gas supplies, according to its leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky. This comes two weeks after severe energy cuts in the enclave, which is supported by Moscow.

The Moldovan prime minister accused Russia of aiming to install a Kremlin-aligned government in Moldova by restricting gas flow, thereby applying political pressure. Despite having an existing contract and alternative transit routes available, Gazprom ceased exports due to a $709 million debt that Moldova disputes.

Krasnoselsky announced in Tiraspol, the main city of Transdniestria, that negotiations were ongoing with the hope that humanitarian gas supplies would soon resume to assist in electricity generation and heating for citizens. Meanwhile, Moldova's central government explores legal avenues to reclaim control of key energy assets currently tied to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

