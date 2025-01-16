Winter Warfare: Russian Missiles Target Ukraine's Gas Infrastructure

In a chilling escalation, Russia launched a formidable attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Wednesday. With scores of missiles and drones launched, the action particularly affected gas facilities during the harsh winter period.

Amid the barrage, Ukrainian air defenses performed robustly, intercepting 30 missiles and 47 drones. Nonetheless, significant damage was reported in various regions, including Lviv and Kharkiv. In Kyiv, residents resorted to taking shelter in metro stations.

The Russian Defense Ministry justified the strikes as retaliatory measures against Ukrainian attacks on Russian territories. However, Ukraine's energy supplies remain resilient, with steady gas provisions reported. President Zelenskiy's appeal to the West for reinforced air defense continues amid increasing calls for energy independence.

