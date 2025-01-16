Left Menu

IMF Approves $2.7 Billion Loans for DRC

The IMF has approved loans totaling over $2.7 billion for the Democratic Republic of Congo, aimed at boosting growth and facilitating investment. The package includes an extended credit facility and a resilience and sustainability facility to support the country's economic priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 04:46 IST
IMF Approves $2.7 Billion Loans for DRC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund has sanctioned loans exceeding $2.7 billion for the Democratic Republic of Congo. The executive board of the IMF announced this approval on Wednesday, marking a significant financial boost to the African nation.

The loan package comprises approximately $1.7 billion under an extended credit facility in addition to about $1 billion allocated through a resilience and sustainability facility. This financial inflow is expected to significantly aid the DRC's economic landscape.

According to Kenji Okamura, the IMF's deputy managing director, the Congolese leadership intends to deploy these funds to drive growth and expand fiscal capacity for vital investments and social expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025