Trump’s Interior Pick Aims for Energy Surge

Doug Burgum, nominated as secretary of the interior by President-elect Donald Trump, plans to focus on increasing energy production on public lands and waters. His approach contrasts with President Biden's policies, aiming to boost national security and reduce consumer prices while maintaining environmental safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:05 IST
Doug Burgum

Doug Burgum, chosen by President-elect Donald Trump as the new secretary of the interior, is set to push for enhanced energy production from public lands and waters. His upcoming nomination hearing will focus on aligning with Trump's objectives, marking a departure from President Joe Biden's more restrictive policies.

Burgum will argue that while U.S. energy production is already among the cleanest globally, limiting it only shifts production to less environmentally conscious countries. His strategies include boosting energy output to decrease consumer prices, without compromising clean air and water standards.

The Interior Department plays a crucial role in managing vast areas that contribute to a quarter of the nation's oil and gas output. With Burgum's North Dakota background, a significant oil-producing state, his leadership could steer towards maximizing domestic energy potential, possibly including heading a new national energy council.

