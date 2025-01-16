Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Singapore's President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders discussed fintech, digital technologies, and trade investment. The visit, marking India-Singapore relations 60th anniversary, aims to broaden bilateral ties across several sectors.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on Thursday to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. The meeting, regarded as pivotal, comes as both countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.
Highlighting the visit, Sitharaman expressed the importance of the bilateral relationship, emphasizing opportunities in fintech, digital technologies, and skill development. Both leaders conveyed confidence in bolstering trade and investment ties in the years ahead.
The Singaporean President, accompanied by Second Minister for Finance and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat, arrived for a five-day visit. This diplomatic visit aims to strengthen collaborations across various sectors, ensuring mutual growth and prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
