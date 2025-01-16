Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Singapore's President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders discussed fintech, digital technologies, and trade investment. The visit, marking India-Singapore relations 60th anniversary, aims to broaden bilateral ties across several sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:19 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on Thursday to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. The meeting, regarded as pivotal, comes as both countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Highlighting the visit, Sitharaman expressed the importance of the bilateral relationship, emphasizing opportunities in fintech, digital technologies, and skill development. Both leaders conveyed confidence in bolstering trade and investment ties in the years ahead.

The Singaporean President, accompanied by Second Minister for Finance and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat, arrived for a five-day visit. This diplomatic visit aims to strengthen collaborations across various sectors, ensuring mutual growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025