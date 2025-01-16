Left Menu

Empowering Change: The Impact of the 'Lakhpati Didi' Campaign

The 'Lakhpati Didi' campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is a pivotal initiative aimed at empowering women and transforming the rural economy. It seeks to enhance family incomes and catalyze progress, emphasizing women's crucial role in regional development.

The 'Lakhpati Didi' campaign is a groundbreaking initiative in Jammu and Kashmir, championed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The campaign is designed to empower women, building stronger families and promising a brighter future.

Abdullah underscores the campaign's transformative impact on the rural economy, setting a path towards progress and prosperity. Addressing the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Jammu, he affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to this cause.

Highlighting the indispensable role of women in development, Abdullah emphasized their active participation as essential for the region's advancement.

