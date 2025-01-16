Empowering Change: The Impact of the 'Lakhpati Didi' Campaign

The 'Lakhpati Didi' campaign is a groundbreaking initiative in Jammu and Kashmir, championed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The campaign is designed to empower women, building stronger families and promising a brighter future.

Abdullah underscores the campaign's transformative impact on the rural economy, setting a path towards progress and prosperity. Addressing the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Jammu, he affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to this cause.

Highlighting the indispensable role of women in development, Abdullah emphasized their active participation as essential for the region's advancement.

