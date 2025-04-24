Left Menu

Boosting Border Tourism and Rural Economy in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to utilize helipads in ITBP zones for tourism, enhance disaster management, and strengthen the rural economy. Collaboration with ITBP aims to improve connectivity and promote local procurement. Discussions also covered India-China border security and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed intentions to leverage helipads in ITBP-administered zones for tourism, aiming to boost connectivity in remote areas. Initiatives are underway to enhance disaster management through better coordination with the ITBP, he announced on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, in discussions with ITBP's Northern Frontier Commander Sanjay Gunjyal, highlighted the critical local engagement in procurement and construction projects. He emphasized that direct procurement of food products by ITBP could significantly benefit local farmers and create employment in the state.

Efforts to improve border security, including the development of infrastructure in the Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, were deliberated. The ITBP outlined upcoming road projects under the Vibrant Village Programme, aimed at bolstering the state's connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

