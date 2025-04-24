Boosting Border Tourism and Rural Economy in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to utilize helipads in ITBP zones for tourism, enhance disaster management, and strengthen the rural economy. Collaboration with ITBP aims to improve connectivity and promote local procurement. Discussions also covered India-China border security and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed intentions to leverage helipads in ITBP-administered zones for tourism, aiming to boost connectivity in remote areas. Initiatives are underway to enhance disaster management through better coordination with the ITBP, he announced on Thursday.
The Chief Minister, in discussions with ITBP's Northern Frontier Commander Sanjay Gunjyal, highlighted the critical local engagement in procurement and construction projects. He emphasized that direct procurement of food products by ITBP could significantly benefit local farmers and create employment in the state.
Efforts to improve border security, including the development of infrastructure in the Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, were deliberated. The ITBP outlined upcoming road projects under the Vibrant Village Programme, aimed at bolstering the state's connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Powers Up for EV Future with 402 Charging Stations
Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation: Chief Engineer's Harrowing Story
Himachal Pradesh's Landmark Electric Bus Order: A Boost for Olectra Greentech
Drug Bust in Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested with 130gm 'Chitta'
Khalistani Warning Over Ambedkar Celebrations Sparks Tension in Himachal Pradesh