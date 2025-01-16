Haryana Power Utilities: Path to Transparency and Efficiency

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) undertook a review session to scrutinize the annual revenue requirement petitions submitted by the state's power utilities, the body disclosed on Thursday.

Under the leadership of Nand Lal Sharma, alongside Member Mukesh Garg, the session focused on examining proposals from the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL), and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd (HPGCL).

The commission assessed the financial and operational performance of these entities, urging them to draft strategies that minimize revenue shortfalls while enhancing transparency and relief measures for consumers. A detailed report on the Rs 8,245.85 crore fuel surcharge adjustment was requested, along with plans to curb it.

Moreover, the utilities were urged to propose initiatives for cost-efficiency to bridge the projected Rs 4,520.24 crore revenue gap for 2025-26. Attention was drawn to simplifying billing processes with highlighted key details. HVPNL was tasked with submitting a transmission loss reduction plan, and HPGCL was asked for a report on fly ash disposal, with an expectation to bump up the plant availability factor from 80% to 90%.

Nand Lal Sharma termed the public hearing a crucial move in boosting the efficiency and transparency of the power utilities, underlining the objective of solidifying financial stability and delivering high-quality consumer services. The intended reforms are expected to enhance operations across power distribution and generation companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)