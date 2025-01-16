Wall Street Pauses Amid Mixed Earnings and Economic Signals

Wall Street's main indices experienced a brief pause on Thursday after logging significant gains from major bank earnings in the previous session, with Morgan Stanley seeing a rise in profits due to a surge in dealmaking.

Investor sentiment was affected by mixed economic signals, including UnitedHealth experiencing over a 2% drop due to underwhelming fourth-quarter revenue. Market performance also varied across different sectors of the S&P 500.

On Capitol Hill, discussions centered around potential U.S. policy changes, influencing the Federal Reserve's interest rate forecasts, which are factoring into trader strategies, while semiconductor stocks saw a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's record profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)