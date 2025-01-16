Left Menu

MobiKwik Partners with Piramal Finance for Seamless Personal Loans

MobiKwik has teamed up with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance to offer personal loans via its platform. The partnership enables MobiKwik users to avail loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to 2 lakh with a ZIP EMI option. Users must be aged 23-55 and earn above Rs 25,000.

MobiKwik, a leading fintech firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd to offer personal loans to its users. This development was confirmed in the company's recent regulatory filing.

The collaboration aims to simplify access to personal loans for MobiKwik users, integrating Piramal Finance's expertise with MobiKwik's digital infrastructure. The co-founder and MD of MobiKwik, Bipin Preet Singh, emphasized the importance of this partnership in meeting the financial needs of millions across India.

Through MobiKwik's app, users can apply for loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to 2 lakh under the ZIP EMI scheme. Eligible applicants are those aged between 23-55 years, with an income exceeding Rs 25,000. This new alliance adds to the eight existing ones MobiKwik has for personal loan offerings.

