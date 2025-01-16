Ukraine's Economy: Navigating War-Induced Challenges

Ukraine's GDP growth is anticipated to decelerate to 2.7% in 2025, down from an expected 3.6% the year before, according to Deputy Economy Minister Andrii Teliupa. The ongoing conflict with Russia, which began in February 2022, has severely impacted Ukraine's economic landscape.

The war has resulted in widespread destruction of infrastructure, mass displacement of people, and substantial disruptions to exports and supply chains. Despite a GDP increase of 5.3% in 2023, the current figures still fall short of pre-war levels, as the economy struggled with significant challenges.

Amid continuous security threats, Ukrainian businesses face staff shortages due to military mobilization, and an energy crisis exacerbated by targeted attacks on the power sector. These developments contribute to Ukraine's ongoing economic trials, as it navigates the complexities of wartime impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)