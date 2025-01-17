Left Menu

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Rio Tinto and Glencore have been in early-stage talks about a potential merger, which could result in the mining sector's largest deal with a market value of around $158 billion. Despite previous merger discussions and industry pressures, current talks appear to be inactive.

17-01-2025
Speculations have arisen about a possible merger between Rio Tinto and Glencore, two of the world's leading mining companies. Bloomberg News, on Thursday, reported that these giants have engaged in early-stage discussions, citing sources familiar with the matter.

If successful, this merger would be the mining industry's largest, creating a combined entity worth around $158 billion, potentially overshadowing BHP's $126 billion valuation. However, it remains unclear whether the discussions are still active, as both companies have declined to comment on the matter.

Glencore had previously approached Rio Tinto with a merger proposal in 2014, which was subsequently rejected. Current discussions coincide with fluctuating iron ore demands in China and a wave of consolidation in the mining sector, as companies aim to secure critical materials for clean energy solutions.

