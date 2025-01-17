Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger
Rio Tinto and Glencore have been in early-stage talks about a potential merger, which could result in the mining sector's largest deal with a market value of around $158 billion. Despite previous merger discussions and industry pressures, current talks appear to be inactive.
Speculations have arisen about a possible merger between Rio Tinto and Glencore, two of the world's leading mining companies. Bloomberg News, on Thursday, reported that these giants have engaged in early-stage discussions, citing sources familiar with the matter.
If successful, this merger would be the mining industry's largest, creating a combined entity worth around $158 billion, potentially overshadowing BHP's $126 billion valuation. However, it remains unclear whether the discussions are still active, as both companies have declined to comment on the matter.
Glencore had previously approached Rio Tinto with a merger proposal in 2014, which was subsequently rejected. Current discussions coincide with fluctuating iron ore demands in China and a wave of consolidation in the mining sector, as companies aim to secure critical materials for clean energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rio Tinto
- Glencore
- merger
- mining industry
- BHP
- China
- iron ore
- electric-vehicle
- batteries
- clean energy
ALSO READ
Tensions Surge as China Conducts New Year Combat Patrol Around Taiwan
China's Growing Focus on Mental Health: A Nationwide Initiative
Tensions Surge as China's Military Conducts Patrol Around Taiwan
Apple's Strategic Discounts in China: A Battle for Market Dominance
Uncertain Start: China and Hong Kong Stocks Slip Amid Tepid Factory Data