Left Menu

Copper Giants in Talks: Rio Tinto and Glencore Eye Mining Merger

Glencore and Rio Tinto discussed a potential merger late last year, which could be the mining industry's largest. Although talks are no longer active, such a merger would enhance their copper assets and portfolio amid a shift to cleaner energy. This follows a previous unsuccessful attempt in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:45 IST
Copper Giants in Talks: Rio Tinto and Glencore Eye Mining Merger

Glencore and Rio Tinto, two of the world's mining behemoths, recently engaged in merger talks in what could have been a historic consolidation in the industry. Discussions, initiated late last year, have now stalled, according to insiders familiar with the negotiations.

The potential merger, as first reported by Bloomberg News, promised to create the largest company in the mining sector, surpassing even BHP's $126 billion value by combining Rio's and Glencore's $158 billion market worth. This alignment was strategically driven by the increasing demand for metals like copper, pivotal in the global transition to cleaner energy solutions.

Despite such promising prospects, both Rio and Glencore have refrained from commenting on the matter. Analysts suggest that positioning and cultural differences may have contributed to the breakdown of talks. Notably, in 2014, a similar merger proposition from Glencore met with Rio's refusal. The ongoing trend of mergers and acquisitions in the mining industry reflects a broader shift towards sustainable energy practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025