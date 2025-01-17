Left Menu

Asian Markets Dip Amid Global Financial Tug-of-War

Asian stocks gained marginally, supported by China's strong economic growth. However, uncertainty loomed as investors anticipated Donald Trump's U.S. presidential inauguration. China's economy hit the government's 5% growth target, but rising inequalities persist. Market action was varied globally, with notable movements in dollar, treasury yields, and oil prices.

Updated: 17-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:10 IST
In a mixed trading session, Asian stocks saw modest gains on Friday, buoyed by unexpectedly robust economic data from China at last year's close. However, investors' cautious demeanor ahead of Donald Trump's U.S. presidential inauguration tempered overall market enthusiasm.

Japan's Nikkei continued its struggle, on track for a third consecutive losing week, as the yen surged to a one-month high with anticipation of a potential Bank of Japan rate hike. Elsewhere, China's economy grew by 5% last year, aligning with government expectations, yet many citizens face deteriorating living standards despite the growth.

Globally, markets responded to varying economic cues. European and U.S. futures pointed upwards, with the dollar partially recovering from recent dips. Oil prices advanced, driven by new U.S. sanctions on Russian energy. Meanwhile, the dollar index and treasury yields fluctuated, reflecting ongoing global financial dynamics.

