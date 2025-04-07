Left Menu

Mali-Algeria Drone Dispute Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Mali accused Algeria of shooting down its surveillance drone near their border. This has led to Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger recalling their ambassadors from Algeria. Mali claims the drone was destroyed by Algeria in a hostile act, a charge Algeria disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 02:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mali has accused its neighbor Algeria of shooting down one of its surveillance drones near their shared border. Mali's security minister announced this on national TV.

This incident has prompted Mali, along with its allies Burkina Faso and Niger, to recall their ambassadors from Algeria, according to a separate joint statement issued on Sunday.

The Malian government asserts that the drone was deliberately destroyed by the Algerian regime, a charge that Algeria's Defense Ministry refutes, claiming the drone violated its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

