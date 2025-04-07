Mali-Algeria Drone Dispute Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Mali has accused its neighbor Algeria of shooting down one of its surveillance drones near their shared border. Mali's security minister announced this on national TV.

This incident has prompted Mali, along with its allies Burkina Faso and Niger, to recall their ambassadors from Algeria, according to a separate joint statement issued on Sunday.

The Malian government asserts that the drone was deliberately destroyed by the Algerian regime, a charge that Algeria's Defense Ministry refutes, claiming the drone violated its airspace.

