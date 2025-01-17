Supreme Court Puts Delhi HC's MoU Directive on Hold for Health Scheme

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court of India has temporarily halted an order issued by the Delhi High Court that required the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Delhi government. The MoU was intended to implement the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) within the nation's capital.

A bench consisting of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih issued a notice seeking a response from the central government. The notice comes in response to a plea from the Delhi government challenging the December 2024 High Court order, which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration argued was an overreach, requiring them to sign the document irrespective of upcoming elections.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, argued against the High Court's mandate. He highlighted concerns over financial imbalances, noting that while the central government would cover 60% of capital expenses, it would contribute nothing towards operational costs. Additionally, Singhvi asserted that Delhi's existing health initiatives already reach a broader population. The High Court's order stemmed from a suo motu PIL filed in 2017, focusing on health infrastructure across government hospitals, and the non-implementation of PM-ABHIM in Delhi, unlike in 33 other states and territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)