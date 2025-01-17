India's IPO Surge: A New Era in Capital Markets
India is poised for a significant increase in IPOs over the next two years, with 1,000 companies expected to go public. Driven by economic growth and favourable market conditions, the fundraising through these offerings is predicted to exceed Rs 3 lakh crore, according to the Association of Investment Bankers of India.
India's capital market is set to witness an unprecedented boom as the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) forecasts 1,000 initial public offerings (IPOs) over the next two financial years. This surge is attributed to economic growth and improved regulatory conditions, boosting investor confidence.
The collective fundraising through IPOs and qualified institutional placements (QIPs) is projected to exceed Rs 3 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2026, AIBI officials confirmed. This marks a continuation of the impressive trend observed over the past six fiscal years, where 851 companies have raised Rs 4.58 lakh crore via IPOs.
India achieved a global milestone in 2024, leading the world in IPO volume with 335 listings, outpacing both the US and Europe. With the momentum set to continue, AIBI Chairman Mahavir Lunawat anticipates ongoing robust capital formation through IPOs and QIPs.
