PM Modi Applauds Lohum's Role in Driving India's Clean-Tech Revolution

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Lohum's CEO, Rajat Verma, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a policy environment that encourages indigenous clean-tech innovation. The Prime Minister was seen engaging at the company's stall, where the focus was on cutting-edge research in the critical minerals circular economy.

Verma described the meeting as an opportunity to showcase Lohum's contribution to India's energy transition, working towards a sustainable and self-reliant critical minerals ecosystem. The Prime Minister's visit supports India's ambition to become a global leader in sustainable critical materials under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Lohum, a pioneer in battery recycling technology, holds a 90% share in India's sustainable critical minerals market. The expo served as a demonstration of India's advancements in clean mobility. Verma sees further collaboration with the Indian government as integral to promoting Viksit Bharat and establishing India's leadership in circular battery lifecycle management.

