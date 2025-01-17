Bridging Dreams: IIFL Home Finance's New Chapter with CSC

IIFL Home Finance Ltd., a leading player in affordable housing, has joined forces with the Common Services Centre (CSC) under India's Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. This strategic partnership is designed to expand housing finance access to remote and underserved communities, leveraging CSC's vast digital network of Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

By harnessing CSC's range of services, including credit enablement and banking in remote areas, IIFL Home Finance seeks to expand its reach into Tier 3, 4, and 5 markets. Initial implementation will occur in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, with plans for further regional growth.

The collaboration highlights a commitment to financial inclusion, aligning with India's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0 aimed at 'Housing for All'. Both IIFL Home Finance and CSC aim to facilitate home ownership for economically weaker sections, driving forward national goals of inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)