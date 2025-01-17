Chhattisgarh Security Forces Neutralize 12 Naxals in Bastar Encounter

The Inspector General of Bastar Range, P Sundarraj, reported the recovery of 12 Naxal bodies following an encounter between security forces and Naxalites on January 16. This confrontation, which occurred around 9 PM, highlighted the security forces' determination to combat Naxalism in the region.

Addressing media in Bijapur, IG Sundarraj described a significant seizure of arms and ammunition during the operation. He emphasized this as a strategic victory against Naxalites, evidencing their diminishing strength in South Bastar, causing them to retreat during the clash.

Following the encounter, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, confirmed that two injured jawans are in stable condition after being affected by an IED planted by Naxals. Authorities reiterate a continued commitment to eradicating Naxalite influence as anti-Naxal operations intensify in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)