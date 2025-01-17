Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Security Forces Neutralize 12 Naxals in Bastar Encounter

In a significant encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, security forces neutralized 12 Naxals, including five women, showcasing a crucial blow to Naxal activities. A substantial cache of arms was also seized. No casualties were reported among the forces, marking a successful operation in the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:34 IST
Chhattisgarh Security Forces Neutralize 12 Naxals in Bastar Encounter
Inspector General Bastar Range, P Sundarraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Inspector General of Bastar Range, P Sundarraj, reported the recovery of 12 Naxal bodies following an encounter between security forces and Naxalites on January 16. This confrontation, which occurred around 9 PM, highlighted the security forces' determination to combat Naxalism in the region.

Addressing media in Bijapur, IG Sundarraj described a significant seizure of arms and ammunition during the operation. He emphasized this as a strategic victory against Naxalites, evidencing their diminishing strength in South Bastar, causing them to retreat during the clash.

Following the encounter, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, confirmed that two injured jawans are in stable condition after being affected by an IED planted by Naxals. Authorities reiterate a continued commitment to eradicating Naxalite influence as anti-Naxal operations intensify in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025