Historic Treaty Strengthens Russia-Iran Alliance

In a significant move that marks a new era in bilateral relations, Russia and Iran have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty. This landmark agreement was announced by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday.

The treaty signals an intensified focus on enhancing cooperation between the two nations, with specific attention to politics, security, trade, transport, and energy. Both Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the importance of this partnership in strengthening their respective national interests.

While geopolitical tensions continue globally, this alliance positions both countries to bolster their economic and strategic ties, paving the way for sustained collaboration and mutual benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)