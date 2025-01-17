Left Menu

Historic Treaty Strengthens Russia-Iran Alliance

Russia and Iran have entered a new phase of relations by signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty. This agreement, signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aims to enhance cooperation in politics, security, trade, transport, and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:25 IST
In a significant move that marks a new era in bilateral relations, Russia and Iran have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty. This landmark agreement was announced by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday.

The treaty signals an intensified focus on enhancing cooperation between the two nations, with specific attention to politics, security, trade, transport, and energy. Both Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the importance of this partnership in strengthening their respective national interests.

While geopolitical tensions continue globally, this alliance positions both countries to bolster their economic and strategic ties, paving the way for sustained collaboration and mutual benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

