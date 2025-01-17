Left Menu

Putin and Pezeshkian Forge 20-Year Strategic Partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a 20-year strategic partnership treaty. The agreement emphasizes security and defense cooperation, joint energy projects, and creating a modern, independent payment system. Both nations will also work on peaceful nuclear energy and enhance economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:52 IST
Putin and Pezeshkian Forge 20-Year Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formalized a 20-year strategic partnership through a treaty that includes significant defense cooperation, raising concerns in the West.

The accord aims to strengthen their alliance across all mutual interests, including enhanced security measures and defense collaboration at both regional and global levels.

In addition to military exercises and intelligence sharing, the agreement outlines joint energy ventures, particularly in oil, gas, and peaceful nuclear energy projects. Furthermore, the countries plan to establish a modern, independent payment system using national currencies, reinforcing financial ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025