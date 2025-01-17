Putin and Pezeshkian Forge 20-Year Strategic Partnership

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formalized a 20-year strategic partnership through a treaty that includes significant defense cooperation, raising concerns in the West.

The accord aims to strengthen their alliance across all mutual interests, including enhanced security measures and defense collaboration at both regional and global levels.

In addition to military exercises and intelligence sharing, the agreement outlines joint energy ventures, particularly in oil, gas, and peaceful nuclear energy projects. Furthermore, the countries plan to establish a modern, independent payment system using national currencies, reinforcing financial ties.

