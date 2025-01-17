Mahakumbh 2025 Sees Unprecedented Devotee Turnout Amid Security Measures
The Mahakumbh 2025 in Punjab has witnessed a massive influx of over 70 million devotees participating in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam by mid-January. Amidst the religious fervor, security has been heightened with prohibitory orders in place until February 28 to maintain law and order during ongoing festivities.
The Mahakumbh 2025 continues to draw massive crowds, with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria highlighting the Ganges' spiritual significance. He praised the uninvited arrival of millions of devotees, attributing it to the sacredness of the land.
Official data revealed that by 4 PM on Friday, over 1.78 million pilgrims and 1 million Kalpavasis participated in the religious festivities. The Triveni Sangam saw 2.78 million devotees taking a ritual dip as part of the grand celebration on its fifth day.
As attendance exceeded 70 million by January 16, authorities have implemented a prohibitory order to ensure peace. Amidst upcoming festivals, the Additional Commissioner of Police has issued a warning against potential disruptions, urging vigilance during this period.
