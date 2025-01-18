Market Surge as Wall Street Soars Amid Economic Optimism
Global equities rise, U.S. Treasury yields climb, and Wall Street indexes see significant gains boosted by strong economic data and earnings. Investors carry cautious optimism ahead of a potential policy shift with the U.S. presidential inauguration. Currency and commodity markets react to economic signals and looming fiscal changes.
MSCI's global equities index climbed on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields turned higher and the dollar strengthened, buoyed by encouraging economic data and earnings reports. This optimistic market sentiment persists ahead of the U.S. presidential inauguration, despite some investor uncertainties.
U.S. production saw gains in December as manufacturing output rose 0.6% and homebuilding reached a 10-month high. This data, alongside inflation developments, contributed to Wall Street's uptick, with major indexes such as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones on course for substantial weekly gains.
Investor caution remains due to the impending transition from President Biden to President Trump, with potential volatility expected from shifts in fiscal policy and executive orders. Meanwhile, currency and commodities markets reacted to these dynamics, with oil prices slightly dipping yet marking weekly gains, and gold prices maintaining their uplift amid economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
