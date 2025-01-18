Left Menu

Markets Surge as Investors Eye Economic Resilience Amidst Political Transition

MSCI's global equities index rose as upbeat economic data and earnings reports boosted investor confidence before the U.S. presidential inauguration. Strong U.S. manufacturing and housing data, as well as positive corporate earnings, eased fears of inflation and economic slowdown. However, some analysts remain cautious about potential market volatility post-inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 03:50 IST
Markets Surge as Investors Eye Economic Resilience Amidst Political Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, MSCI's global equities index saw an uptick, buoyed by positive economic data and earnings reports. As a consequence, investor confidence returned, helping to calm nerves ahead of the impending U.S. presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

The dollar also saw gains against major currencies after four days of losses, and U.S. Treasury yields rose following a temporary decline. Manufacturing output increased by 0.6%, and single-family homebuilding reached a 10-month high, suggesting an upswing in the construction sector.

Despite Wall Street ending the week on a high note, experts like Phil Orlando and Anthony Saglimbene expressed concerns regarding the market's performance post-inauguration, highlighting potential fluctuations until the new administration clarifies policies on tariffs and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025