Markets Surge as Investors Eye Economic Resilience Amidst Political Transition
MSCI's global equities index rose as upbeat economic data and earnings reports boosted investor confidence before the U.S. presidential inauguration. Strong U.S. manufacturing and housing data, as well as positive corporate earnings, eased fears of inflation and economic slowdown. However, some analysts remain cautious about potential market volatility post-inauguration.
On Friday, MSCI's global equities index saw an uptick, buoyed by positive economic data and earnings reports. As a consequence, investor confidence returned, helping to calm nerves ahead of the impending U.S. presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.
The dollar also saw gains against major currencies after four days of losses, and U.S. Treasury yields rose following a temporary decline. Manufacturing output increased by 0.6%, and single-family homebuilding reached a 10-month high, suggesting an upswing in the construction sector.
Despite Wall Street ending the week on a high note, experts like Phil Orlando and Anthony Saglimbene expressed concerns regarding the market's performance post-inauguration, highlighting potential fluctuations until the new administration clarifies policies on tariffs and immigration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
