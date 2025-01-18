Left Menu

Tension Mounts as Verdict Nears in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

As the verdict approaches in the RG Kar rape-murder case, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh emphasizes the party's demand for the death penalty. The father of the deceased doctor seeks justice. The case has sparked public outrage and political debate in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:10 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As anticipation builds ahead of the Sealdah Court's verdict in the prominent RG Kar rape-murder case, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has reiterated the party's strong demand for a death penalty for the accused. Reflecting on the case developments, Ghosh applauded what he termed as 'swift police action' and corroboration by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the accused's guilt.

Ghosh emphasized hope that the individual arrested within 24 hours of the heinous incident—identified by the CBI as guilty—will indeed be convicted and face capital punishment as demanded by West Bengal's Chief Minister since the onset of the case. He further underlined the crime's gravity, labelling it a 'social issue' not confined to political boundaries, warranting the harshest penalty.

In a critical remark, Ghosh accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) of sowing discord as the trial approaches its conclusion. His critique poses a poignant question towards CPI-M's stance on capital punishment for this case. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased doctor expressed hope in a fair court judgment, underscoring his readiness to pursue justice through higher legal avenues if necessary. The deeply unsettling case, involving the assault and murder of a trainee doctor within a hospital, has incited significant public protest and remains a central topic of discourse in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

