Assamese Language Honored with Classical Status

In a significant cultural advancement, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his appreciation for Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's instrumental efforts in securing classical language status for Assamese. Speaking at a public event, Chief Minister Sarma commended Shekhawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their contributions to Assam's growth and cultural recognition.

Highlighting the achievements, Sarma mentioned the noteworthy status granted to Charaideo Maidam as a UNESCO World Heritage site, attributing its success to Shekhawat's dedicated advocacy. He further acknowledged the Union Cabinet's decision in October 2024, which included Assamese in the prestigious list of classical languages alongside Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the recognition of Assamese, celebrating its rich literary tradition and its cultural significance. With this new status, expectations are that the Assamese language will gain further prominence and appreciation in the future, reinforcing its historical contributions to Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)