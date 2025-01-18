Left Menu

Assamese Language Honored with Classical Status

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, praised Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and PM Narendra Modi for their role in elevating the Assamese language to classical status. Acknowledging the Union Cabinet's decision, Sarma expressed gratitude on behalf of Assam's people, anticipating greater recognition for Assamese culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:12 IST
Assamese Language Honored with Classical Status
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural advancement, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his appreciation for Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's instrumental efforts in securing classical language status for Assamese. Speaking at a public event, Chief Minister Sarma commended Shekhawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their contributions to Assam's growth and cultural recognition.

Highlighting the achievements, Sarma mentioned the noteworthy status granted to Charaideo Maidam as a UNESCO World Heritage site, attributing its success to Shekhawat's dedicated advocacy. He further acknowledged the Union Cabinet's decision in October 2024, which included Assamese in the prestigious list of classical languages alongside Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the recognition of Assamese, celebrating its rich literary tradition and its cultural significance. With this new status, expectations are that the Assamese language will gain further prominence and appreciation in the future, reinforcing its historical contributions to Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025