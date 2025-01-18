Left Menu

Security Concerns Rise as Bollywood's Saif Ali Khan Attacked in His Mumbai Home

Political tensions flare in Maharashtra after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra residence. Criticism mounts against the state government's security measures as investigations continue. Saif, recovering from injuries, remains under medical observation while political figures demand swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:42 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political uproar has ensued in Maharashtra following an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Bandra. The opposition has intensified its criticism of the state government, accusing it of incompetence in ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Addressing the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured efforts to stabilize the law and order situation across the state. Pawar stated that investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the attack, questioning whether theft was intended.

National Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule condemned the incident, labeling it as 'extremely worrying,' and highlighted the growing crime rates in Maharashtra. The incident has sparked a political debate, with leaders like Congress's Bhupesh Baghel expressing concerns over Mumbai's security.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the state government, questioning the safety measures for both celebrities and the general public. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have mobilized 20 teams in search of the suspect, conducting extensive questioning and investigations.

Saif Ali Khan remains stable after undergoing surgery for his injuries. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has provided a statement to the police, while the investigation continues, including the analysis of CCTV footage and interrogation of persons of interest. No arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

