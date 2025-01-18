Madhya Pradesh Powers Up: Solar Energy to Fuel Indian Railways

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Friday to deliberate on the energy needs of Indian Railways. The Union Minister revealed that Indian Railways is set to receive 170 MW of solar energy from Madhya Pradesh.

Following the meeting, Vaishnaw shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the new energy arrangements. In response, CM Yadav expressed his gratitude, noting that this development would mark a significant milestone for Madhya Pradesh in fulfilling the energy requirements of Indian Railways.

The Madhya Pradesh government is dedicated to promoting solar energy. CM Yadav appreciated Vaishnaw's guidance and stressed that the solar energy sector in Madhya Pradesh is becoming a vital contributor to the state's progress. The state has enhanced its renewable energy capacity from 500 MW in 2012 to approximately 7,000 MW today, aiming for 20,000 MW by 2030.

World-renowned solar initiatives like the Rewa and Omkareshwar projects boost the state's standing. The Rewa Solar Project, one of the world's largest single-site solar plants, not only meets local needs but also supplies a portion to the Delhi Metro. This project helps in preventing 15.7 lakh tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually and has garnered international recognition.

Omkareshwar is home to the world's largest floating solar project under development. With such initiatives, Madhya Pradesh isn't just achieving self-reliance in energy but is also set to supply renewable power to other regions in need. The state aspires to be a leading model for solar energy in India and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)