Left Menu

Karnataka Seeks Fair Share in Central Funds Allocation

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda highlights discrepancies in central funding allocations to Karnataka. After discussions with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gowda is optimistic about resolving the imbalance. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also criticizes the NDA government for reduced financial support to the state, labeling it as a betrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:09 IST
Karnataka Seeks Fair Share in Central Funds Allocation
Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting concerning state financial distributions, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed concerns regarding the fair allocation of central funds to the state. Speaking to ANI after discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Byre Gowda emphasized the necessity for Karnataka to receive funds commensurate with its performance. He articulated a perceived discrepancy in the calculations and indicated perceived injustices in some schemes.

Byre Gowda conveyed optimism about resolving these issues, expressing confidence that Union Minister Chouhan would correct the funding imbalance under the special capital assistance initiative. Meanwhile, Chouhan assured that previously released funds should be utilized effectively, with more releases to follow. He also addressed concerns about staffing under the ATMA scheme and announced a release of Rs 97 crore for watershed projects.

Adding to the discourse, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the NDA government for what he termed a betrayal of the state. He pointed out that out of the Rs 1,73,030 crore allocated to states, Karnataka received only Rs 6,310 crore, a substantial decrease from earlier allocations. Siddaramaiah highlighted that Karnataka's share from the Union Budget has stagnated, noting a drop from Rs 46,288 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 44,485 crore in 2024-25, alongside Rs 15,299 crore in grants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025