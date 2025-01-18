Karnataka Seeks Fair Share in Central Funds Allocation

In a pivotal meeting concerning state financial distributions, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed concerns regarding the fair allocation of central funds to the state. Speaking to ANI after discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Byre Gowda emphasized the necessity for Karnataka to receive funds commensurate with its performance. He articulated a perceived discrepancy in the calculations and indicated perceived injustices in some schemes.

Byre Gowda conveyed optimism about resolving these issues, expressing confidence that Union Minister Chouhan would correct the funding imbalance under the special capital assistance initiative. Meanwhile, Chouhan assured that previously released funds should be utilized effectively, with more releases to follow. He also addressed concerns about staffing under the ATMA scheme and announced a release of Rs 97 crore for watershed projects.

Adding to the discourse, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the NDA government for what he termed a betrayal of the state. He pointed out that out of the Rs 1,73,030 crore allocated to states, Karnataka received only Rs 6,310 crore, a substantial decrease from earlier allocations. Siddaramaiah highlighted that Karnataka's share from the Union Budget has stagnated, noting a drop from Rs 46,288 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 44,485 crore in 2024-25, alongside Rs 15,299 crore in grants.

(With inputs from agencies.)