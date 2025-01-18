Justice Awaits in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict
A Kolkata court is set to announce its verdict in the RG Kar rape-murder case. Public figures demand justice, with calls for severe punishment for the accused. The father of the victim vows to pursue the case until justice is achieved, highlighting dissatisfaction with the CBI's investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A Kolkata court is poised to deliver its verdict in the highly publicized RG Kar rape-murder case today.
Former National Commission for Women chief, Rekha Sharma, expressed doubt that only one person was involved, suggesting financial misconduct links to the crime. Dr. Rohan Krishnan of FAIMA demanded capital punishment for the accused.
The father of the victim voiced his determination to continue seeking justice, citing inadequate actions by the CBI. With DNA evidence revealing multiple individuals, he stressed the family's resolve to keep pushing for accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
