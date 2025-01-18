Left Menu

Mumbai Police Intensifies Probe into Saif Ali Khan's Home Attack

The Mumbai Police are investigating an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence by an intruder. The incident left the actor injured, but he is now recovering. Authorities are focused on public safety and identifying the perpetrator, as police commendations highlight Mumbai's ongoing security efforts.

18-01-2025

An alarming incident took place at the residence of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, as reported on Saturday by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President, Praful Patel. An intruder allegedly entered Khan's home and inflicted stab wounds to his thoracic spine, leading to a violent altercation. The actor was promptly rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and is now in recovery.

Patel assured the public of the seriousness with which Mumbai Police are tackling the case. "The safety and security of people is extremely important," Patel emphasized, commending the police for their active response. Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver who assisted Khan on the night of the attack, Bhajan Singh, was summoned for questioning, indicating the thoroughness of the investigation.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar praised the commendable history of Mumbai Police, emphasizing the city's stature as one of the world's safest megacities. "Bandra remains safe, and we are working tirelessly to maintain that status," Shelar remarked. Efforts to identify and apprehend the attacker are underway, with police teams endeavoring to uncover the truth swiftly and ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

