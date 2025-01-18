Left Menu

Key Defections Boost AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Several Congress and BJP leaders have switched allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Prominent figures, including former Congress and BJP candidates, joined the party, citing AAP's achievements in water, electricity, education, and healthcare under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal as motivating factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:55 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of February's high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained significant political momentum as prominent figures from the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined its ranks on Saturday. The induction ceremony, attended by Chief Minister Atishi, highlighted the addition of key political players such as Mamta Verma, Banwari Lal Upadhyay, and Bhumika Singh, showcasing AAP's widening appeal among established political leaders.

Chief Minister Atishi expressed enthusiasm at the influx of new members, attributing it to AAP's notable achievements such as free electricity and water, quality education and healthcare initiatives, and women's bus travel services. She emphasized the growing influence of Arvind Kejriwal's governance model as central to the party's expanding support base, characterizing it as a compelling force that attracts Delhi's populace.

With elections scheduled for February 5 and counting set for February 8, the strategic realignment as observed in the assembly constituencies of Wazirpur, Kirari, and Seemapuri promises to reshape Delhi's political landscape. As AAP strengthens its position with seasoned leaders from opposing parties, the focus remains on their commitment to maintain integrity and effectively address the needs of the citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

