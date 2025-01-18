Left Menu

Unexplained Deaths in Rajouri Spark Urgent Inter-Ministerial Probe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has initiated an inter-ministerial investigation into mysterious deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. An expert team will visit the affected area to determine causes and provide immediate relief. This action follows 16 deaths in recent weeks, igniting local and national concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:50 IST
Unexplained Deaths in Rajouri Spark Urgent Inter-Ministerial Probe
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has mandated the formation of an inter-ministerial team, spearheaded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to delve into the unexplained fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. This directive follows the occurrence of three mysterious death waves in the past six weeks.

The assembled team will be comprised of specialists from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Ministry of Water Resources. Supporting expertise will be drawn from animal husbandry, food safety, and forensic science experts, according to a statement from the Home Ministry. The investigative unit will commence its operations on January 19, working alongside the local administration to deliver immediate relief and develop preventative strategies against future incidents.

This inter-ministerial intervention comes after the ongoing crisis in the Pir Panjal Valley's Rajouri district, where the death toll has reached 16 as of January 17, with three more fatalities occurring over three days. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir has led a high-level meeting to confront the alarming situation, with a specific focus on the latest victim, Jatti Begum. Initial investigations have revealed all 16 deaths concentrated within three families, involving 11 children and a pregnant woman. A Special Investigation Team, inclusive of police and medical representatives, has been engaged following negative test results for disease spread from major national testing centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025