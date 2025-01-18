Unexplained Deaths in Rajouri Spark Urgent Inter-Ministerial Probe

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has mandated the formation of an inter-ministerial team, spearheaded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to delve into the unexplained fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. This directive follows the occurrence of three mysterious death waves in the past six weeks.

The assembled team will be comprised of specialists from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Ministry of Water Resources. Supporting expertise will be drawn from animal husbandry, food safety, and forensic science experts, according to a statement from the Home Ministry. The investigative unit will commence its operations on January 19, working alongside the local administration to deliver immediate relief and develop preventative strategies against future incidents.

This inter-ministerial intervention comes after the ongoing crisis in the Pir Panjal Valley's Rajouri district, where the death toll has reached 16 as of January 17, with three more fatalities occurring over three days. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir has led a high-level meeting to confront the alarming situation, with a specific focus on the latest victim, Jatti Begum. Initial investigations have revealed all 16 deaths concentrated within three families, involving 11 children and a pregnant woman. A Special Investigation Team, inclusive of police and medical representatives, has been engaged following negative test results for disease spread from major national testing centers.

