Tragedy Strikes Again: Fuel Tanker Explosion Devastates Northern Nigeria

At least 60 people were killed and many more injured when a petrol tanker overturned and exploded in northern Nigeria on Saturday, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The tragic incident, which took place in Niger state, mirrors a previous explosion in Jigawa state last October that resulted in 147 fatalities, marking one of Africa's most severe such disasters.

Kumar Tsukwam, the FRSC sector commander for Niger state, reported that most of the victims were local residents who had rushed to collect the spilled petrol, despite efforts to dissuade them. "A large crowd gathered to scoop fuel, ignoring warnings," Tsukwam stated. The fire ignited suddenly, destroying another tanker, and leaving 60 bodies recovered from the site. Firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the blaze.

Petrol tanker accidents have become increasingly common in Nigeria, a nation that paradoxically is Africa's largest oil producer, yet grapples with severe fuel crises. The government removed a longstanding fuel subsidy, causing petrol prices to surge by over 400% since May 2023, further exacerbating the cost of living crisis in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)