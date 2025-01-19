Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Petrol Tanker Explosion Claims Lives in Northern Nigeria

A devastating petrol tanker explosion in Niger state, Nigeria, has resulted in at least 70 fatalities and numerous injuries. The incident, resembling a similar tragedy last October, emphasizes ongoing safety threats amid recent drastic fuel price hikes. Authorities plead for public caution in accident situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 01:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in northern Nigeria's Niger state as a petrol tanker explosion left at least 70 people dead and injured many more, according to the National Emergency Management Authority.

The explosion, which occurred after a petrol tanker overturned and spilled its content, also resulted in the destruction of over 15 shops. Efforts to recover the deceased and treat the injured are in progress.

This disaster highlights recurring issues in Nigeria, where fuel-related accidents are tragically common amid soaring petrol costs following the recent removal of a subsidy. Authorities urge safety caution in such situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

