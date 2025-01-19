Yemeni Houthis Warn of Red Sea Tensions Amid Gaza Ceasefire
The Yemeni Houthis issued a warning to hostile forces in the Red Sea against any aggression towards Yemen in light of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire. This warning highlights growing tensions in the region, emphasizing potential conflicts amidst efforts to uphold the ceasefire in Gaza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-01-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 04:42 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Yemeni Houthis, on an early Sunday morning, cautioned what they identified as "hostile forces in the Red Sea" to refrain from any aggressive actions towards Yemen.
This warning comes amidst an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, suggesting a heightened state of alert in the region.
The situation underscores the precarious balance in the Red Sea area and points to the broader implications of regional conflicts on maintaining the fragile peace in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Push: UN's Yemen Mediator Aims to Ease Tensions
U.S. Resettles Yemeni Detainees from Guantanamo to Oman
US Military Strikes Target Houthi Arms Facilities in Yemen
International Plea to Halt Turkish Aggressions on Kurds
Oil tanker struck by Yemen's Houthi rebels that threatened massive Red Sea spill 'successfully' salvaged, firm says, reports AP.