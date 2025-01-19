Yemeni Houthis Warn of Red Sea Tensions Amid Gaza Ceasefire

The Yemeni Houthis, on an early Sunday morning, cautioned what they identified as "hostile forces in the Red Sea" to refrain from any aggressive actions towards Yemen.

This warning comes amidst an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, suggesting a heightened state of alert in the region.

The situation underscores the precarious balance in the Red Sea area and points to the broader implications of regional conflicts on maintaining the fragile peace in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)