Oracle Poised to Shut Down TikTok Servers

Oracle is gearing up to commence the shutdown of TikTok servers this Saturday night, according to The Information. This decision could mark a pivotal development in the ongoing tech saga involving the popular social media platform. Further details can be found in the original coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 08:05 IST
Oracle is preparing to begin the shutdown of TikTok servers on Saturday night, as reported by The Information. This move underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting tech entities globally. Oracle's actions could significantly affect TikTok's operations in the United States and beyond.

The server shutdown is the latest chapter in a complex story involving the popular social media app and its handling of user data. This development follows scrutiny over TikTok's data practices amidst growing concerns about privacy and security issues.

The decision by Oracle, a major technology firm, illustrates the intricate dynamics of business and politics in the tech sector. Stakeholders in the tech industry will be closely monitoring the ramifications of this move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

