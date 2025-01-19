Oracle Poised to Shut Down TikTok Servers

Oracle is preparing to begin the shutdown of TikTok servers on Saturday night, as reported by The Information. This move underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting tech entities globally. Oracle's actions could significantly affect TikTok's operations in the United States and beyond.

The server shutdown is the latest chapter in a complex story involving the popular social media app and its handling of user data. This development follows scrutiny over TikTok's data practices amidst growing concerns about privacy and security issues.

The decision by Oracle, a major technology firm, illustrates the intricate dynamics of business and politics in the tech sector. Stakeholders in the tech industry will be closely monitoring the ramifications of this move.

(With inputs from agencies.)