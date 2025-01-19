Tragic Discovery of Siblings Dead in Hotel Room Raises Questions

In a tragic development, two siblings hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, were discovered dead in a Thiruvananthapuram hotel room on Sunday morning. The duo, which included a woman, checked into the hotel last Friday, according to local police reports.

The hotel staff alerted the authorities after noticing no activity from the room. Unfortunately, upon entry, police discovered that the man had hung himself while the woman was found lifeless on the bed.

A suicide note recovered at the scene suggested the siblings were troubled by their lack of a home or employment. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the reasons behind their visit to Thiruvananthapuram and the factors contributing to their drastic decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)