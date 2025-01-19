Motilal Oswal Rejects Allegations: Calls Social Media Claims Baseless
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has refuted claims on social media regarding alleged improprieties involving Kalyan Jewellers' stock. The company labeled the accusations as unfounded and a deliberate attempt to harm their reputation. They urged reliance on credible information sources and reassured stakeholders of their compliance standards.
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has fiercely refuted allegations circulating on social media that suggest improper dealings involving Kalyan Jewellers' stock. The firm, addressing these claims, has labeled them as 'baseless, malicious, and defamatory.'
In a robust statement, the company emphasized that these accusations are a calculated attempt by individuals with hidden motives to tarnish the reputation painstakingly built by the firm and its leadership over years.
Motilal Oswal has urged stakeholders not to be swayed by unverified information and reassured them of adherence to high compliance standards, underscoring their confidence in internal systems and practices.
