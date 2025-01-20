Melania Trump Ventures into Cryptocurrency with New Meme Coin
Melania Trump launched her own cryptocurrency token, coinciding with her husband Donald Trump's introduction of a meme coin. The coins have been met with mixed reactions, as some see them as support for the crypto industry, while critics warn of potential influence over the presidency.
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising financial maneuver, Melania Trump has unveiled her own cryptocurrency token, days after her husband and US President-elect Donald Trump revealed a similar initiative with a meme coin.
The future first lady publicized her crypto venture through posts on her social media accounts on Sunday, coinciding with a political rally attended by Donald Trump in Washington.
The announcement of Trump's coin on Friday saw its value surge, suggesting a boost to his financial portfolio as he readies for his presidential term. While some cryptocurrency enthusiasts view the Trump meme coin as a sign of the forthcoming administration's support for an industry harangued by the Joe Biden government, critics caution that the initiative might become a vehicle for special interests and foreign entities to exert undue influence over the president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US finalizing steps to remove long-standing regulations to foster civil nuclear cooperation with Indian firms: Jake Sullivan
UGC Regulations: Power Struggle over University Leadership
Pradhan Unveils Draft UGC Regulations 2025 and Inaugurates 'Pushpagiri' Auditorium
Latest Health Developments: Bird Flu, Mergers, and Innovative Regulations
State Rights Under Siege: CPI(M) Opposes UGC's 2025 Draft Regulations