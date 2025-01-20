Left Menu

Melania Trump Ventures into Cryptocurrency with New Meme Coin

Melania Trump launched her own cryptocurrency token, coinciding with her husband Donald Trump's introduction of a meme coin. The coins have been met with mixed reactions, as some see them as support for the crypto industry, while critics warn of potential influence over the presidency.

Updated: 20-01-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 04:14 IST
Melania Trump Ventures into Cryptocurrency with New Meme Coin
In a surprising financial maneuver, Melania Trump has unveiled her own cryptocurrency token, days after her husband and US President-elect Donald Trump revealed a similar initiative with a meme coin.

The future first lady publicized her crypto venture through posts on her social media accounts on Sunday, coinciding with a political rally attended by Donald Trump in Washington.

The announcement of Trump's coin on Friday saw its value surge, suggesting a boost to his financial portfolio as he readies for his presidential term. While some cryptocurrency enthusiasts view the Trump meme coin as a sign of the forthcoming administration's support for an industry harangued by the Joe Biden government, critics caution that the initiative might become a vehicle for special interests and foreign entities to exert undue influence over the president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

