Trichy Gears Up for Grand Diamond Jubilee Jamboree

Trichy is preparing for the grand 75th Diamond Jubilee Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, a significant event celebrated as the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Centenary Special Jamboree. With nearly 25,000 students set to participate, the jamboree promises an unprecedented gathering of scouts and guides from across the globe.

Scheduled from January 28 to February 3 in Manapparai, the jamboree is expected to attract participants from 86 countries. Among the notable attendees will be David Baden-Powell, the 5th Baron of Gilwell, and a direct descendant of Scouts' founder Robert Baden-Powell. Tamil Nadu's Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has expressed pride in hosting this prestigious event and credited the Chief Minister for facilitating the logistics and permissions necessary to bring the jamboree to Tamil Nadu.

In preparation for the influx of visitors, over 2,000 tents, 2,000 bio-toilets, and bathing facilities have been arranged. The week-long event will feature various competitions and activities, including pioneering projects, adventure sports, cultural festivals, and more. The Jamboree Committee, led by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi as the Patron-in-Chief, is working tirelessly to ensure the event is a success.

(With inputs from agencies.)