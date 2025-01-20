Pioneering Geosciences and Mineral Exploration: Highlights from the 64th CGPB Meeting

The 64th meeting of the Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) took place at the State Convention Centre, Lokseva Bhavan, bringing together key players in exploration, research, and mining. The meeting was chaired by VL Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, with other notable figures such as Asit Saha, Director General of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), and Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, in attendance.

This event facilitated discussions on advancements in geosciences, emphasizing collaborative approaches to mineral resource augmentation, clean energy initiatives, and geohazard management. The proposed Annual Programme of GSI for the 2025-26 field season was presented, with 1,065 scientific projects including 402 mineral development initiatives poised to generate auctionable mineral blocks.

A significant focus was placed on critical mineral exploration, comprising 227 targeted projects on key commodities like REE, graphite, and lithium, reflecting a 16% increase from the previous year. The GSI's budget will allocate 300 crore towards these efforts. Additionally, 141 projects on natural hazards, geoscience, and environmental studies were detailed, furthering GSI's commitment to scientific innovation and climate resilience.

The meeting also unveiled geoinformatics initiatives utilizing AI/ML modeling to enhance exploration. Celebrating technological progress, the Mineral Hunt Techniques Hackathon winners were announced, highlighting pioneering AI/ML analysis in mineral discovery. Publications on mineral resources were released, underscoring Rao's emphasis on collaboration and newer initiatives like critical mineral missions and offshore mining.

The meeting concluded with technical presentations, including methodologies from Hackathon winners and updates on exploration guidelines, exhibition inaugurations by VL Kantha Rao, and notable exhibits from GSI and other agencies reaffirming the platform's focus on advancing geoscience. (ANI)

