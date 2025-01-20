Left Menu

Uttarakhand Set to Pioneer Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand's cabinet, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, has approved the Uniform Civil Code manual. This move fulfills a promise made during the 2022 elections. The government is preparing for its implementation, following its approval in the Uttarakhand Assembly and President's assent earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:56 IST
Cabinet meeting was held on Monday at the State Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, the Uttarakhand cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has given the nod to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) manual. The approval comes after a comprehensive review by the legislative department, meeting on Monday at the State Secretariat.

Chief Minister Dhami reaffirmed his government's commitment to the pre-election pledge of introducing the UCC. Highlighting the progress, he announced that the implementation dates would be disclosed shortly. 'We promised the people of Uttarakhand in 2022 to introduce the UCC Bill. We have delivered on that promise,' Dhami told the media post-meeting.

The process has been swift; the UCC Bill was tabled during a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on February 6 and received a majority vote the next day. With President Droupadi Murmu's assent on March 13, Uttarakhand is poised to be India's first state to enact the UCC, aiming to standardize personal laws across all citizens, covering marriage, divorce, adoption, and inheritance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

